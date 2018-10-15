NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Running great Kip Keino has been given more time to report to police in Kenya after being one of seven former Olympic and government officials accused of corruption relating to the misappropriation of more than $545,000.

The seven were ordered to report to police and appear in court on Monday but Keino was one of four who did not.

A judge extended their deadline until 6 a.m. Thursday and ordered they then appear in court Friday to enter pleas. The judge said if they didn't hand themselves in on Thursday warrants for their arrest would be issued.

Former Kenyan sports minister Hassan Wario is one of the suspects and also did not appear on Monday.

The case relates to money set aside to fund Kenya's team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but was allegedly embezzled and misused by Keino and the others. Keino was the head of the Kenyan Olympic committee at the time.

The three who did appear in court were former Olympic committee secretary general Francis Kanyili, Rio team manager Stephen Arap Soi and former sports ministry official Richard Ekai.

