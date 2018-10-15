TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Greater Kinmen Desalination Plant started operations Monday, Oct. 15.

After a year of renovation work, the plant will now supply residents and tourists in the water-scarce Kinmen Islands with clean and safe drinking water.

Renovation of the plant and its adjacent landscape started in September 2017, and was completed in late August, 2018. The renovation will double the production capacity to 4,000 tons of drinkable water per day, and is set to reduce the maintenance cost of reverse osmosis water systems.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said Monday, at a launch ceremony, the number of tourists traveling through the Mini Three Links (小三通) reached 1.82 million in 2017 alone, meaning a larger demand for drinkable water.

The renovated plant, funded by the Water Resources Agency, will address the surge in demand.

The Kinmen Islands and Penghu have been suffering from low precipitation levels over recent months. As well as this, topography constraints limit the formation of large, freshwater reservoirs.

Several other projects are underway to improve freshwater production capacity for outlying areas.