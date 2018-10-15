FILE- In this July 8, 2017, file photo people walk into a Sears store slated for closing that is next to a mall that is being torn down in Overland Pa
FILE - In this March 24, 2005, file photo Kenmore refrigerators are wheeled into the existing K-Mart in Nashua, N.H., to become a "Sears Essentials" s
FILE - In this July 16, 1969, file photo people watch the Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket launch on multiple TV's at a Sears department store in White Plain
FILE - In an undated file photo, Ruth Parrington, librarian in the art department of the Chicago Public Library, studies early Sears Roebuck catalogs
FILE- In this Aug. 26, 1948, file photo women's hats are pictured in a 1907 Sears Roebuck catalog from the shelves of the Chicago Public Library, in C
FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, a woman and child ride the escalator at a Sears store in St. Paul, Minn. Sears has filed for Chapter 11 ba
FILE- In this Nov. 17, 2004, file photo Kmart chairman Edward Lampert, left, and Sears CEO Alan Lacy listen during a news conference to announce the m
FILE - This May 3, 1973, file photo shows the topping ceremonies taking place atop the Sears Tower to mark the building reaching 1,454 feet in Chicago
FILE - In this 1930s file photo, General Robert E. Wood, president of Sears, Roebuck & Co., and Julius Rosenwald, chairman of the board, posing for a
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 1961, file photo shopper Arlene Hardt, right, is shown drapery samples by clerk Lucille Jagusch at the Golf-Mill Sears Roebuck
FILE - This March 1, 1959, file photo shows a Sears building in downtown Houston. Sears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, Oct. 15
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2007, file photo a person shops at the Sears store in Berlin, Vt. Sears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday,
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the filing for bankruptcy protection by the Sears Holding Corp. (all times local):
6:40 a.m.
Sears is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company, inundated by debt and falling sales, said Monday that it would begin liquidation sales and close another 142 stores before the end of the year. The company that dominated the American retail landscape in the 20th century joins a long list of stores ravaged by changing technology and shopping patterns.
Some stores have pulled out of bankruptcy court and found some stability, but the future of other longstanding retail institutions like Toys R Us are more doubtful.