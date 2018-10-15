10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TURKEY, SAUDIS TO JOINTLY INSPECT CONSULATE

Turkey's government says an "inspection" of the Saudi Consulate will take place, two weeks after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi vanished.

2. TRUMP TO VISIT HURRICANE-RAVAGED DEEP SOUTH

Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia and see the recovery effort in the aftermath of Michael, a scene FEMA's chief described as some of the worst he's ever seen.

3. ICONIC NAME SEEKS BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

Sears files for Chapter 11, as the more than a century-old retailer buckles under its massive debt load and staggering losses.

4. HOW POOR DEALT WITHOUT MEDICAID EXPANSION

Nearly 20 percent of low-income people in states that did not expand the government benefit say they passed up medical care in the past year because they couldn't afford it.

5. FOR EPISCOPAL CHURCH, A #METOO RECKONING

The Protestant denomination laments its past role in sexual exploitation and pledges multiple steps to combat it.

6. CHILDREN OF ISLAMIC STATE GROUP LIVE UNDER STIGMA IN IRAQ

Thousands of Iraqi children of IS members are left on their own, their parents dead or imprisoned after the war that brought down the militants' rule.

7. SYRIA REOPENS 2 CROSSINGS WITH JORDAN, ISRAELI-HELD GOLAN

Syria's key border crossings with its neighbors reopen, years after traffic was halted by war, violence.

8. FOR NEWLYWED ROYALS, A SPECIAL DELIVERY

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child in the spring.

9. RECOVERY OF NEPAL CLIMBERS DELAYED BY MOUNTAIN'S REMOTENESS

It took rescuers two days to recover the battered bodies of nine climbers, who died in the country's worst mountaineering disaster in recent years.

10. AND THEN THERE WAS 1

After Tom Brady and the Patriots outlasted the Chiefs 43-40, the Los Angeles Rams are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL at 6-0.