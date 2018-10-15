BOSTON (AP) — A DNA analysis done on Sen. Elizabeth Warren provides strong evidence she has Native American heritage.

That's according to The Boston Globe , which published the Massachusetts Democrat's test results on Monday. Republican President Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked her claim of Native American blood.

The analysis was done by Stanford University professor Carlos D. Bustamante. He concluded Warren's ancestry is mostly European. But he says "the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor."

Warren is seeking re-election to a second term in Massachusetts and is a potential 2020 presidential contender.

Critics have charged that Warren has advanced her career with a narrative she is a descendant of Cherokee and Delaware tribes. Trump has repeatedly mocked her as "Pocahontas."

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com