TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Cooking Art of Culinary Awards wrapped up at Sea Fruit Restaurant in Tainan City with the top prize going to the students from Far East University, the Liberty Times reported on Oct. 14.

Organized by the Taiwan Fruit Carving Association, the culinary competition drew the attendance of students and professionals from 15 academies in Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

At the competition, participants had to compete in seven categories, including food and beverage Aesthetics, vegetable display, Chinese-style main dishes, Western-style appetizers, Western-style main courses, and fruits carving.

According to the organization, the event was a success because it boosted the culinary exchange between Taiwanese chefs and others in both domestic and foreign food industry, attracted the attention of the public towards culinary arts and consolidated the reputation of Taiwanese culinary.