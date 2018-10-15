An Indian police officer tries to pull down a Congress party worker standing on a police barricades during a protest against India's junior external a
Indian policemen detain a Congress party worker during a protest against India's junior external affairs minister M.J.Akbar in New Delhi, India, Monda
An Indian policeman takes away a Congress party worker during a protest against India's junior external affairs minister M.J.Akbar in New Delhi, India
Congress party workers standing on police barricades shout slogans against India's junior external affairs minister M.J.Akbar during a protest in New
Indian policemen push back Congress party workers during a protest against India's junior external affairs minister M.J.Akbar in New Delhi, India, Mon
An Indian journalist holds a placard demanding the removal of the country's Junior Foreign Minister M.J. Akbar during a protest against sexual harassm
NEW DELHI (AP) — Dozens of members of the Indian National Congress party's youth wing have demanded the resignation of India's junior external affairs minister amid a spate of sexual harassment allegations made against him.
Protesters clashed with police outside M.J. Akbar's New Delhi home on Monday, a day after the minister denied the allegations by at least a dozen women as "false, baseless and wild."
Since last month, several Indian actresses and writers have taken to social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by their superiors and colleagues, mainly at work. Advocates say the digital outpouring reflects frustration with an anti-harassment law that has been lauded internationally but has done little to change the status quo for Indian women.
On Saturday, journalists demonstrated in New Delhi demanding Akbar's resignation.