TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced in a press release on Oct. 10 that trains will be operated according to a new timetable from 8 a.m. on Oct. 12.

The office has distributed 184,000 train timetable booklets and 20,000 folders to all stations with personnel. Handouts are available for passengers to inform them of the change in schedule.

The timetable change was made to accommodate the opening of the Kaohsiung underground railway and the seven new commuter stations along the line, according to a diagram produced by TRA.

The poster also explains the change as a necessary requirement due to the TRA now operating an additional 25 trains between New Zuoying Station (新左營站) and Pingtung Station (屏東站) every day. New operations include seven Tze-Chiang Limited Express Trains, 16 Fast Local Trains, and two Local Trains.

The diagram says that changes will be made to a total of 440 train schedules, including adjustments of over five minutes for 286 trains.

For detailed timetable changes, please refer to the Train Timetable Information page on TRA’s website.

(photo courtesy of TRA)