TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Kinmen County, which consists of a number of outlying islands, is well-known for its status as both a hub of tourism and a strategic battlefront.

Among the many islets that make up Kinmen is Taiwan's tiniest military post, Shiyu Islet (獅嶼), which is a mere 0.007 square kilometers in size.

Located in Jinxia Water Tunnel (金廈水道) northwest of Kinmen, the islet sits 1 km from Leiyu, better known as Lesser Kinmen (小金門), and 4 km from the southeast Chinese city of Xiamen.

Shiyu Islet is virtually a rock, with a 200 ping surface area. It is the smallest Taiwanese island with stationed military personnel.

Shiyu appeared in the 2010 Japanese film “Liar Game: The Final Stage” due to its special location. The movie, a continuation of a popular television drama, portrays Shiyu as a clandestine military base.