LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary is cautiously optimistic that the U.K. and the European Union will secure an agreement on Britain leaving the bloc although perhaps not at an EU summit this week.

Jeremy Hunt said Monday that "there are one or two very difficult outstanding issues, but I think we can get there. Whether we do this week or not, who knows?"

Hunt said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg that "everyone is trying incredibly hard. I think it is possible to do it and I think with good will on both sides we can get there."

Britain officially leaves the EU on March 29, but a deal must be clinched in coming weeks to allow time for the EU and U.K. parliaments to ratify it.