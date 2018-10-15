TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. national defense official expressed skepticism about the credentials of Gavron Limited, a consultancy firm appointed to supervise the design of Taiwan’s new domestically-built submarine, Apple Daily reports.

The Gibraltar-based consultancy firm won a bid to oversee the design of a new submarine by Taiwan Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC Taiwan). CSBC Taiwan were contracted by the Taiwanese Navy to provide a new vessel as part of its indigenous defense submarine (IDS) program.

The information is based on word of a Taiwanese scholar who had a private conversation with the U.S. official. Both names were obscured in the report.

Despite having the export permit—which allows Gavron Limited to work with Taiwan as a design consultancy firm for the project—the U.S. official said as it was issued by Gibraltar authorities, it does not guarantee the company is capable of carrying out the NT$600 million (US$19 million) project, and even suggested the case could be fraudulent.

The official was also worried that Gavron Limited might, because of the contract, acquire classified information about CSBC Taiwan’s design for the submarine, which contains systems provided by the United States.

Last week, Taiwan’s lawmakers also expressed concern over the credibility of Gavron Limited and its export permit, and asked for further verification from the Navy during a legislative session.

The Navy said on Oct. 11 that the contract with Gavron Limited is being handled by the CSBC Taiwan, which chose the best bid in accordance with the government’s procurement and bidding regulations, and by a committee comprising Taiwanese officials, experts, and CSBC Taiwan representatives.