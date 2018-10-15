TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - South Korean police officers busted the largest ever amphetamine smuggling case in the country, including 90 kilograms of the drugs being seized in connection with three Taiwanese suspects now in custody.

Three other members of a cross-border drug trafficking ring have been arrested during the raid, while two more remain on the run.

South Korean media YTN reported that South Korean police authorities have uncovered the largest amphetamine smuggling case, with the seized amphetamines worth an estimated 370 billion won (NT$10 billion).

According to a Yonhap News Agency report, a 25-year-old Taiwanese man was found exporting an automatic screw machine from Bangkok of Thailand to Busan. A total of 112 one-kilogram pouches of amphetamines were believed to be concealed inside the machine when it arrived at a factory in Busan. The machine was later transported to another city ​Gyeonggi Do to be dismantled to get the pouches out. The ring then brought all the pouches to Seoul for transactions.

A total of 22 kilograms of the amphetamines have already been sold to a Japanese drug ring, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Central News Agency reported the joint effort by Seoul police authorities and Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau officer stationed in South Korea successfully arrested the Taiwanese man on his return trip at Incheon Airport on August 26, and detained the remaining drugs of 90 kilograms packed in four large suitcases in a house the same day.

The police suspected that the Taiwanese gang United Bamboo, and a Japanese gang Inagawa-kai were involved in the crime, according to the South Korean police statement.