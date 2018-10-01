TAIPEI (Taiwan) – A thousand members of a group called "Save Lantau Alliance" took to the streets in Hong Kong on Oct. 14 to protest against a costly and controversial artificial island project intending to build new residential units on reclaimed land off Lantau Island.

Hong Kong currently tops the world's most expensive cities with its fairly dense population; the housing crisis has always been a big problem to the city's government.

On Oct. 10, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, announced a proposal for a 1,700-hectares land reclamation project off Hong Kong's largest outlying island, Lantau, to accommodate 1.1 million people in the coming years, according to SCMP.

However, the Lam Administration's plan sparked outcry from thousands of Hong Kong citizens as they claimed the massive projects were too costly and would damage the environment, especially the marine life. They expressed their concern over the massive budget for the new housing project, reported AFP.

On Sunday, protesters with children were seen holding up several illustrations of Lantau's famous Chinese white dolphins - whose numbers have tumbled due to recent construction and reclamations, shouting: "We don't want white elephants!", the reports said.

Additionally, the Lantau project also came under fire as people said that the government is wasting money on projects aimed for connecting the city more closely to mainland China. The Lantau plan is also being criticized as another gateway to the Greater Bay area, a campaign to integrate Hong Kong with southern Chinese cities.

Other concern is that the government has not released estimates but Hong Kong's financial secretary admitted on Sunday it would be costly. Pro-democracy parties predicted that the project could cost as much as HK$1 trillion ($127 billion), while other estimates put the cost at between HK$400 billion and HK$500 billion, reported the Guardian.