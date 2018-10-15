TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be “lying all along” about his promise that China will not militarize the contested waters of the South China Sea, said Former Japanese Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani (中谷元) in a forum in Tokyo on Oct. 14.

The Tokyo-Beijing Forum, attended by a hundred officials, scholars, and retired military personnel from Japan and China, was jointly organized by The Genron NPO and Chinese International Publishing Group to discuss topics regarding politics, diplomacy, economy, security, media, and digital economy, reported Liberty Times.

Despite the seemingly improved relationship between the two countries and the scheduled visit by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to China on Oct. 25, the forum appeared tense as both sides traded verbal barbs at each other on many issues.

Shigeru Ishiba (石破茂), former leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, cautioned against the use of anti-Japan rhetoric by the Chinese government, which has done no good for either side and has aroused anti-China sentiment across Japanese society. In response, the deputy head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Hongcai (劉洪才) rebutted that China has not been engaged in an anti-Japan campaign, otherwise the number of Chinese visitors to Japan would not have been on the increase.

In another example, Japanese politician Gen Nakatani broached the subject of factors affecting regional stability, including China’s relentless effort to militarize the South China Sea, despite Xi’s continued denial of the allegations. Nakatani also questioned China’s intention to deploy large yellow buoys in waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone around Diaoyutai island, without providing any explanation.

Director Zhang Tuosheng (張沱生) of the China Foundation for International and Strategic Studies fired back by saying that the buoys are implemented simply to increase navigation safety, and that “China addresses issues from a broad perspective while Japan tends to bother with trivial things," according to Liberty Times.