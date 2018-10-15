THAILAND (WildAid) - As part of its Ivory Free campaign, WildAid launched a new video and billboard series in Thailand featuring leading actress and international fashion icon 'Mai' Davika Hoorne, with an endorsement from Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Davika, known as one of the most successful actresses of her generation, has a deep affinity for elephants: “Elephants are close to all Thai people's hearts as everyone grew up with the children's song called the 'Elephant Song.' It saddens me to learn that today the human demand for ivory is the leading cause of a declining elephant population in Africa,” said Davika.

According to USAID Wildlife Asia's June 2018 study, Research on Consumer Demand for Ivory and Tiger Products in Thailand, ivory is perceived as the “perfect gift,” and ivory accessories and jewelry remain popular with female consumers because of their perceived beauty and attractiveness.

“I urge all Thais to be ivory free and no longer use accessories and jewelry made from ivory to define beauty or fashion. Ivory belongs to elephants and is beautiful only on elephants,” added Davika.

The campaign includes a new video message inspired by a children's song known to most Thai citizens, the Elephant Song. In the video, Davika sings a new version of the song while leading a group of children to see elephants in the wild. The video concludes with the message: “Ivory is beautiful only on elephants.”

Actress Davika Hoorne Says No To Ivory In WildAid Campaign