National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/15 11:35
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 2 0 .667 176 148
Miami 4 2 0 .667 130 145
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 165 139
Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 87 107
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 109 126
Indianapolis 1 5 0 .167 152 180
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 153 77
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154
Cleveland 2 3 1 .417 128 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 175 144
Denver 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 141 173
Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 139 96
Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148
Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117
San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146
Arizona 1 5 0 .167 82 139

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13

Sunday's Games

Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Houston 20, Buffalo 13

Washington 23, Carolina 17

Minnesota 27, Arizona 17

L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14

Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29

N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 34

Miami 31, Chicago 28, OT

Dallas 40, Jacksonville 7

Baltimore 21, Tennessee 0

L.A. Rams 23, Denver 20

New England 43, Kansas City 40

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.