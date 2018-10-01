  1. Home
Indian activist passes away after  111-day fast to save River Ganga 

Dr. GD Agarwal, who devoted his life to protect the Ganga, aged 86 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/15 11:45

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indian environmentalist, GD Agarwal, passed away on Oct. 11 after practicing a 111-day hunger protest to call for the protection of river Ganga. 

According to The India Today, Dr. Agarwal was on his fast to protest against the government's alleged inaction in a bid to save the Ganga from pollution and environmental degradation. 

He gave up on solids on June 22 and water on Oct 9, demanding a law to protect the river and ending the construction of hydroelectric projects along its banks that have destroyed its natural flow. Eventually, he died due to a heart attack at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, aged 86. 

Devoting his life in saving Ganga, GD Agarwal spoke to Down to Earth magazine last month, saying that he would have no regrets even if he died while saving Ganga and that end of his life did not mean the end of efforts being undertaken to save the river. 

During his life, Dr. Agarwal had been fighting for the uninterrupted flow of the river and opposed all the projects for which water was being diverted from the Ganga, as well as the construction of dams that increased sedimentation in the river, resulting in a greater surge of flooding.

Agarwal, born in 1932, obtained a Ph.D. degree from the prestigious University of Berkely, California and was selected as the first secretary of India's Central Pollution Control Board.
