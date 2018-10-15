TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Getting a flu shot can reduce a pregnant woman’s risk of being hospitalized from the flu by an average of 40 percent, according to a study coauthored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States and published on Oct. 11.

The CDC said in a press release that as "pregnant women are at high risk of developing serious flu illness, including illness resulting in hospitalization," they are encouraged to get a flu shot.

"Expecting mothers face a number of threats to their health and the health of their baby during pregnancy, and getting the flu is one of them," Allison Naleway, PhD, a study co-author from the Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research was quoted as saying in the press release. "This study’s findings underscore the fact that there is a simple, yet impactful way to reduce the possibility of complications from flu during pregnancy: get a flu shot."

The flu study, which analyzed data from over 2 million pregnant women, also found that “more than 80 percent of pregnancies overlapped with flu season, underscoring the likelihood that pregnant women will be exposed to flu at some point during their pregnancy.”

Pregnant women are more vulnerable to severe flu illness throughout their pregnancy and for two weeks after childbirth because they "undergo changes to their immune system, heart, and lungs," according to the study.

The press release also said that other studies have shown that pregnant women getting a flu vaccine during pregnancy protect not only themselves but also their babies "from flu infection for several months after birth, before he or she is old enough to be vaccinated themselves.”