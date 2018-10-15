KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The Latest on mountaineering deaths in Nepal (all times local):

7 a.m.

The nine climbers who died during a storm on a Nepal mountain included Kim Chang-ho, who was the first South Korean to summit all 14 Himalayan peaks over 8,000 meters without using supplemental oxygen.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed his identity Monday but has not yet disclosed the names of the four other South Koreans who died in the weekend storm.

Four Nepalese guides also were killed when a storm swept their base camp on Gurja Himal mountain Friday.

Kim achieved his feat in 2013.

The South Korean ministry told reporters the storm blew the victims from their base camp off a steep cliff. Rescue helicopters were not able to land but spotted the bodies, which were retrieved Sunday.

5:30 p.m.

Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepalese guides from Gurja Himal mountain, where they were killed when their base camp was swept by a strong storm.

Two helicopters brought the bodies to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, on Sunday from the mountain after the weather cleared up.

The bodies are being kept at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital morgue, where doctors will conduct autopsies before the bodies are handed over to family members.

The storm swept the camp on Friday night, and news of the destruction reached on Saturday morning. Rescuers reached the base camp Saturday evening.

The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-meter (23,590-foot) peak during the autumn climbing season.