Koreas hold high-level peace talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Koreas are holding high-level talks to discuss engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with the North.

South Korea said Monday's talks will be aimed at finding ways to carry out peace agreements announced after last month's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Moon and Kim then committed to reviving economic cooperation when possible, voicing optimism that international sanctions could end and allow such activity, and holding a groundbreaking ceremony by year's end on an ambitious project to connect their roads and railways.

The North and South also announced measures to reduce conventional military threats.

The chief delegates to the talks are South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and his counterpart, Ri Son Gwon.