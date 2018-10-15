Marc Leishman wins CIMB Classic in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Marc Leishman won the CIMB Classic by five strokes Sunday, closing with a 7-under 65 to match Justin Thomas' 2015 tournament record of 26-under 262.

Leishman won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour. The Australian had four straight birdies on Nos. 2-5 and finished with eight birdies and a bogey on TPC Kuala Lumpur's West Course.

Bronson Burgoon had a 68 to tie for second with Emiliano Grillo (66) and Chesson Hadley (66).

Thomas closed with a 64 to tie for fifth with Gary Woodland (71), Abraham Ancer (65), Charles Howell (67) and Louis Oosthuizen (69) at 20 under.

The PGA Tour will remain in Asia the next two weeks for the CJ Cup in South Korea and the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

WALTON HEATH, England (AP) — Eddie Pepperell won the British Masters at cold and stormy Walton Heath to likely secure a spot next year in the Masters at Augusta National.

The Englishman shot an even-par 72 to hold off playing partner Sweden's Alexander Bjork of Sweden by two shots. Pepperell finished at 9-under 279 for his second European Tour title.

Pepperell will move into the top 35 in the world ranking, with the top 50 at the end of the year getting spots at Augusta. He won the Qatar Masters in February.

Bjork bogeyed the last for a 71.

___

LPGA TOUR

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — In Gee Chun won the KEB Hana Bank Championship, closing with a 5-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Charley Hull.

Chun won for the third time on the LPGA Tour, finishing at 16-under 272 on Sky 72's Ocean Course. The South Korean star's previous victories came in majors at the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and 2016 The Evian.

Hull, from England, closed with a 71. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park had a 69 to tie for third with Ariya Jutanugarn (71), Minjee Lee (70) and Danielle Kang (72) at 12 under.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Bernhard Langer ran away with the SAS Championship to take the points lead into the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs

Langer shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 for a six-stroke victory in the regular-season finale. The 61-year-old German star has 38 victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning this year near Houston.

Langer finished at 22-under 194 for his second victory at Prestonwood Country Club, the tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael.

Scott Parel was second, closing with a double bogey for a 65.

The top 72 players in the Schwab Cup standings qualified for the playoffs, the three-event series that begins next week in Virginia.

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Yuki Inamori won the Japan Open at Yokohama Country Club. He closed with a 3-under 68 for a two-stroke victory. ... Australia's Aaron Pike took the Victorian PGA Championship at RACV Cape Schanck for his first PGA Tour of Australasia victory. He shot a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory. ... Finland's Kalle Samooja wrapped up European Tour status for next season, winning the Challenge Tour's Hainan Open to jump to No. 2 on the Road to Ras Al Khaimah. He shot a 1-under 71 for a two-stroke victory. ... American Jared Wolfe shot his second straight 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in PGA Tour Latinoamerica's Volvo Chile Open. ... New Zealand's Nick Voke won the season-ending Clearwater Bay Open for his third PGA Tour Series-China title in four events. He finished third on the money list, with the top five getting Web.com Tour cards. ... Scotland's Gary Orr won the Paris Legends Championship for his second straight Staysure Tour title. Coming off a victory in the Scottish Senior Open, he closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory.

WOMEN

Misuzu Narita won the Japan LPGA's Fujitsu Ladies. She finished with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports