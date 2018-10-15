WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

Italy is finally showing signs of emerging from its crisis, nearly a year after failing to qualify for the World Cup. Cristiano Biraghi's goal in stoppage time earned the Azzurri a 1-0 win in Poland on Sunday in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. World Cup quarterfinalist Russia needs only one more point to be promoted into League A following a 2-0 win over Turkey. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 550 words, photos.

Kenyan distance-running great Kip Keino is one of seven suspects in a corruption investigation and has been ordered to report to police by the end of Monday to face charges of embezzlement and the misappropriation of more than $545,000. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 460 words, photos.

LONDON — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. By Zac Boyer. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball's world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics. He was 51. SENT: 420 words, photos.

WALTON HEATH, England — Eddie Pepperell won his second European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the British Masters on Sunday and likely secured the even bigger prize of a place in next year's Masters at Augusta National. SENT: 390 words.

CARY, North Carolina — Bernhard Langer ran away with the SAS Championship on Sunday to take the points lead into the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. SENT: 160 words.

HYDERABAD, India — Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets as West Indies crumpled to a 10-wicket loss in the second test against India on Sunday. SENT: 230 words, photos.

TIANJIN, China — Second-seeded Caroline Garcia won her first tournament of the year with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over top-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the Tianjin Open on Sunday. SENT: 280 words.

LINZ, Austria — Camila Giorgi won her second career WTA title by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Sunday. SENT: 130 words.

