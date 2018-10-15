National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108 Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117 N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 165 139 Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86 Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86 Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137 Indianapolis 1 5 0 .167 152 180 North W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 Cleveland 2 3 1 .417 128 151 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 175 144 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 141 173 Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148 Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146 Arizona 1 5 0 .167 82 139

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13

Sunday's Games

Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Houston 20, Buffalo 13

Washington 23, Carolina 17

Minnesota 27, Arizona 17

L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14

Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29

N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 34

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.