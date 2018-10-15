  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/15 04:24
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108
Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 165 139
Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137
Indianapolis 1 5 0 .167 152 180
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154
Cleveland 2 3 1 .417 128 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 175 144
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 141 173
Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148
Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117
San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146
Arizona 1 5 0 .167 82 139

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13

Sunday's Games

Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Houston 20, Buffalo 13

Washington 23, Carolina 17

Minnesota 27, Arizona 17

L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14

Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29

N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 34

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.