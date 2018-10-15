National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|133
|108
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|99
|117
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|165
|139
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|76
|138
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|87
|86
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|86
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|137
|Indianapolis
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|152
|180
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|174
|158
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|77
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|171
|154
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|1
|.417
|128
|151
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|175
|129
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|175
|144
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|100
|131
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|106
|104
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|137
|117
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|83
|96
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|117
|162
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|180
|140
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|121
|114
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|141
|173
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|167
|192
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|65
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|140
|148
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|115
|114
|Detroit
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|137
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|173
|98
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|117
|San Francisco
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|118
|146
|Arizona
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|82
|139
___
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13
|Sunday's Games
Seattle 27, Oakland 3
Houston 20, Buffalo 13
Washington 23, Carolina 17
Minnesota 27, Arizona 17
L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14
Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29
N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 34
Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
|Monday's Games
San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 18
Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 21
Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
|Monday, Oct. 22
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.