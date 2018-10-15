TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

Jimmie Johnson has crashed in the second stage of Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Johnson appeared to briefly lose control of his Chevrolet in a line of traffic during the second stage. As he tried to correct the swerve, Johnson's car went spinning onto the apron and hitting the inside wall.

Johnson already has been eliminated from the playoff field and is racing to snap his 53-race winless streak.

Hendrick Motorsports announced earlier this week that Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus will split at the end of this season, their 17th together. The duo teamed for the formation of the No. 48 team in 2002 and won seven championships, 81 of 83 races and 11 Crown Jewel events.

Their partnership is the longest active driver and crew chief pairing in current NASCAR, and the most successful of their era.

___

2 p.m.

Kurt Busch has led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the first stage of Sunday's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Busch started from the pole and led all but one of the 55 laps in the first stage. The only lap he wasn't credited with leading was during a pit stop under caution.

Clint Bowyer was second in the stage, followed by Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola. That's exactly how the four Fords lined up at the start and they remained in line to the end of the stage.

Playoff driver Brad Keselowski developed a vibration during the first stage and dropped to 34th. He was the lowest finishing playoff driver in the first stage.

___

1 p.m.

Stewart-Haas Racing has all four of its cars at the front of the field for the start of Sunday's critical playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kurt Busch is on the pole and followed by Ford teammates Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola. The four-driver Chevrolet contingent from Hendrick Motorsports is lined up behind SHR, and three Toyota drivers follow. Teamwork will be essential early in the 500-mile race.

Drivers will work with their teammates to stay out of traffic and trouble because an accident could cripple a championship run. Talladega marks the middle race of the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, and four drivers will be trimmed from the grid after next week's race at Kansas.

It means there's very little room for error Sunday at Talladega.

___

