As diplomats from both sides scrambled to reach a deal on Brexit before an EU leaders' summit in Brussels on Wednesday, Welt am Sonntag and Süddeutsche Zeitung reported they had obtained details of a schedule for an announcement.

According to the reports, backed by sources in Brussels, a confirmation of a tentative Brexit deal could be made in the Belgian capital on Sunday, allowing British Prime Minister Theresa May to present the proposals to her cabinet in London on Monday.

If May has agreement from her ministers, a joint EU-UK press conference could take place in Brussels on Monday evening, followed by a meeting of EU ministers on Tuesday and then the EU summit on Wednesday.

British Brexit minister Dominic Raab was due in Brussels later on Sunday for talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, sources in London and Brussels confirmed.

Meanwhile, ambassadors for the 27 remaining EU member states (excluding Britain) were summoned to a separate Brexit meeting on Sunday evening, diplomatic sources told the Reuters news agency.

Transition extension?

Neither German newspaper gave specific details of the provisional Brexit deal. But on Saturday, business website Bloomberg reported that British and UK officials had agreed to extend the 21-month transition period that kicks in following Brexit day in March 2019.

The transitional phase keeps Britain within the EU's single market and customs union but London would lose its direct influence in policy making in Brussels.

Citing diplomats familiar with the situation, Bloomberg said the transition extension until the end of 2021 — which would only be enacted if trade talks slowed — would help overcome the last major hurdle in Brexit talks, namely the Irish border issue.

Read more: London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins call for second Brexit referendum

Theresa May's Conservative government and the EU have spent months trying to find a solution to ensure frictionless trade post-Brexit at the UK's only land border with the EU, between the British territory of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Read more. Brexit: The day the music died

During 18-months of Brexit negotiations, Brussels has demanded a backstop to ensure the border would remain open even if the EU and the UK were unable to agree a new permanent trade deal.

The transition extension would almost certainly ensure that the Brussels backstop proposal, where Northern Ireland remains within the EU's customs union and single market after Brexit, will never be enacted.

May has insisted that she would never agree to the EU's proposal, which would separate Northern Ireland constitutionally and economically from the rest of the UK.

May faces more Brexit rebellion

The British Prime Minister, who relies on support for her parliamentary majority from a tiny Northern Irish group — the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) — faces strong resistance from the DUP for any deal that leaves the territory under the EU's jurisdiction.

May must also overcome considerable opposition to her Brexit plan from within her own party. Several members of her cabinet, and as many as 80 of her MPs, are hardline Brexiteers, who have lobbied hard for looser ties with the EU following Brexit.

Read more: Brexit cripples Britain's health care system

May will need support from the opposition Labour party to ensure the Brexit agreed with Brussels passes her own parliamentary vote.

The deadline for a Brexit deal is fast approaching. Brussels hoped to have a provisional deal in place this month, which could be signed off by EU leaders at their next summit in November.

Before March next year, the European Parliament also needs to ratify any Brexit deal.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.