BERLIN (AP) — Police say there has been an accident involving an aircraft in central Germany and it resulted in deaths.

Police in Hesse state said in a brief statement that the accident happened Sunday afternoon on the Wasserkuppe, a hill near Fulda. They couldn't immediately be reached for further details.

German daily Bild reported that a Cessna plane flew into a group of people at an airfield. The newspaper says at least three people were killed and another eight injured.