JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — As Republicans in Wisconsin try to keep House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional seat, they're turning to a candidate who's a bit like a younger version of Ryan.

Bryan Steil (sty'-el) faces Democrat Randy Bryce for the southern Wisconsin seat the retiring Ryan has held for 20 years.

Steil and Ryan both come from prominent families in the blue-collar city of Janesville. Steil interned for Ryan more than a decade ago, and they still attend the same Catholic church.

Bryce is an ironworker and union supporter who's cultivated an "Iron Stache" persona for his candidacy. He calls Steil a Ryan "clone."

But Steil rejects that, saying "everybody brings their own background to the table."

Even with Ryan out of play, Democrats relish the idea of capturing the seat.