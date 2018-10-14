Italian authorities will begin transferring some 200 migrants on Monday from the small Calabrian town of Riace, according to Italy's interior ministry.

Riace gained international fame in the wake of the migration crisis when Mayor Domenico Lucano welcomed migrants to the sparsely-populated town in a bid to boost local development.

However, Italian police arrested Lucano earlier this month on suspicion of mismanagement of public funds and facilitating sham marriages — allegations he has staunchly denied.

Politicians, celebrities and cultural figures, including anti-mafia author Robert Saviano, have lamented his arrest, saying it represents a politically-motivated action by far-right leader Matteo Salvini in his capacity as interior minister.

'Irregularities'

But Salvini has hit back at criticism of Lucano's arrest, saying "those who make mistakes must pay" for their crimes.

"We cannot tolerate irregularities in the use of public funds, even if there is the excuse of spending it for immigrants," Salvini said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Salvini has pushed a hard-line policy against irregular migrants, including economic migrants and refugees. As a front-line EU country, Italy has born the brunt of the migration crisis that erupted in 2015.

One of the 'world's greatest'

Lucano's model for integrating migrants has been hailed across the globe as a way to revive depopulated villages. Many of the migrants living in Riace have learned local artisan crafts.

In 2016, Fortune magazine named Lucano as one of the "world's greatest leaders" in its top 100 list.

Lucano, who is under house arrest, has decried the charges leveled against him, saying: "How it is possible to think of destroying the 'Riace model,' which has been described by innumerable people, politicians, intellectuals and artists, as an extraordinary experience?"

"They want to destroy us," he added. "I am immensely bitter."

