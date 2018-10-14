Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SW;13;76%;71%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and pleasant;35;27;N;13;41%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly cloudy;31;18;WNW;10;35%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;29;18;Not as warm;22;14;WSW;21;51%;63%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy, warm;23;15;Mostly cloudy, mild;22;13;SSW;14;72%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Some brightening;10;2;Periods of rain;9;6;N;15;81%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;21;8;Turning cloudy;19;8;NNE;12;42%;72%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing, flurries;2;-6;Cloudy and chilly;5;-4;NNE;9;65%;75%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;21;14;Partly sunny, warmer;26;17;SE;7;60%;7%;11

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;20;17;A shower in spots;21;15;NNW;14;71%;55%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SSW;9;61%;1%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;39;24;Hot with some sun;38;23;SE;15;25%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a shower;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSW;7;79%;63%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;29;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;E;8;70%;70%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A few showers;33;26;S;10;70%;76%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;25;16;Thunderstorms;21;15;WNW;18;77%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;20;10;Rain and drizzle;17;11;NNE;8;72%;89%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and pleasant;22;12;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;ESE;19;35%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;24;11;Clouds and sun, warm;22;9;SSE;13;46%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;9;A little a.m. rain;18;9;SSE;9;76%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;18;Showers and t-storms;28;19;WSW;9;81%;84%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;20;9;ESE;18;51%;24%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and warm;23;16;Mostly cloudy, mild;22;12;S;13;55%;33%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and delightful;21;7;Periods of sun;22;7;ENE;14;46%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and nice;21;7;ESE;10;43%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Sunny and delightful;26;17;N;15;57%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;18;NW;7;41%;75%;4

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;11;NNW;10;52%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;30;19;Sunlit and pleasant;30;19;N;12;41%;9%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;14;A shower or two;19;13;SSE;15;66%;56%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A shower or t-storm;28;19;ENE;6;61%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSE;10;70%;74%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;14;4;Clouds breaking;10;2;WNW;25;58%;9%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SW;10;72%;70%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and cooler;16;11;Mostly cloudy;16;10;S;12;76%;17%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;26;Nice with sunshine;30;25;SSW;8;76%;16%;9

Dallas, United States;Brief p.m. showers;26;7;Rain, much colder;9;7;NNE;21;90%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;33;22;A shower;32;22;SE;11;69%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Hazy sunshine;33;21;E;7;42%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;-3;-9;Sunny, not as cold;6;-3;SW;9;50%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warmer;30;23;Partly sunny;32;22;N;7;68%;44%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;22;Spotty showers;34;23;W;8;64%;62%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;12;5;Periods of sun;12;7;SSE;9;71%;5%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;19;6;Mainly cloudy;16;7;N;11;39%;74%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy;23;15;Partly sunny;22;17;SW;23;58%;60%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;25;An afternoon shower;30;22;NE;13;78%;98%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;SE;12;41%;10%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;17;71%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, mild;17;9;Mostly sunny;14;9;SW;22;83%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;10;78%;75%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Nice with some sun;29;23;E;14;69%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;30;22;Some sun;30;23;NE;21;65%;23%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;21;Periods of sun;31;22;E;9;52%;15%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;N;12;47%;79%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Considerable clouds;21;15;A morning shower;21;16;NE;13;78%;53%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NNE;11;65%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;NNE;13;33%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;20;11;Sunlit and warmer;26;10;S;14;39%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;5;Not as warm;19;6;NNW;8;39%;44%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;36;23;Hazy and very warm;37;24;WNW;8;39%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Nice with sunshine;25;13;WSW;9;63%;30%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;NNW;20;21%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of sun;20;3;Sunshine, pleasant;18;7;ESE;7;69%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;E;18;70%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;22;A t-storm around;31;23;WNW;10;67%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Hazy sunshine;33;22;S;7;64%;26%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NE;5;86%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;12;3;NW;12;68%;65%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;30;25;SSW;13;76%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;20;16;Clearing;20;16;S;13;76%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;19;13;Spotty showers;21;16;WNW;15;78%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with rain;14;12;Partly sunny;17;12;NE;15;83%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;24;14;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;N;7;23%;3%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;Variable cloudiness;29;23;WSW;11;71%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;A thunderstorm;18;9;Cool with some sun;15;11;S;9;66%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;28;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;SW;7;67%;35%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;24;Decreasing clouds;35;25;NW;7;58%;63%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;E;7;72%;71%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds, warm;26;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;19;NNE;28;46%;39%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;SE;7;56%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A shower or two;32;27;Sunshine, a shower;31;27;E;19;71%;67%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds and fog;17;3;Mostly sunny, mild;17;4;S;9;73%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds, nice;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;SSE;15;72%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and delightful;25;15;N;15;59%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;11;5;Afternoon rain;12;1;WSW;5;79%;89%;3

Moscow, Russia;High clouds and warm;17;8;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;W;11;75%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;26;Hazy sunshine;35;27;ENE;12;55%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;NE;11;52%;8%;13

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cool;14;11;A few showers;19;9;W;23;78%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Partly sunny;28;18;WNW;11;53%;34%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;5;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-1;ENE;11;62%;12%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;24;15;Clearing;23;13;NNE;8;60%;10%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;17;12;Spotty showers;14;8;SW;9;88%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;12;5;Rain and drizzle;11;1;W;12;86%;80%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;26;77%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Showers and t-storms;29;24;S;16;79%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;ENE;9;67%;38%;11

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, warm;26;17;Partly sunny, warm;24;14;SSE;13;37%;19%;3

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;18;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;SSE;13;54%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;SW;8;70%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;18;73%;70%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;32;23;A shower or t-storm;33;23;E;7;60%;80%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and mild;22;10;Sunny and mild;21;7;SE;11;37%;7%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;21;8;Decreasing clouds;19;4;NW;9;62%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;21;12;A little p.m. rain;23;12;NNE;14;50%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler, a.m. showers;22;13;Sun and some clouds;21;14;S;10;57%;16%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;NE;11;67%;80%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;7;4;A morning shower;6;4;SE;22;82%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;19;7;Sunshine and mild;17;7;S;11;65%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;21;E;13;72%;74%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;35;20;Sunny and nice;34;19;SSE;12;18%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;Partly sunny;25;15;N;8;62%;34%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Sunny and mild;15;7;SW;11;81%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunlit and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;W;12;36%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;S;8;82%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;29;25;Spotty showers;29;26;ESE;16;80%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;19;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;NW;6;99%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;25;6;Mostly sunny;25;8;NE;8;32%;27%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;WSW;8;43%;44%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;30;23;NNE;9;80%;83%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cooler;16;9;Cloudy, a t-storm;17;14;WNW;10;84%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;18;7;Sunshine;18;8;NNE;10;58%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun;21;7;Partly sunny;21;6;NW;7;69%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;22;17;Considerable clouds;22;19;SSW;14;47%;67%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A couple of showers;31;25;NW;7;74%;79%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;20;5;Sunny and nice;21;6;SE;12;56%;19%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;24;ENE;21;76%;89%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and mild;18;10;Sunny and mild;17;8;SSW;12;73%;10%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;21;17;Spotty showers;21;18;NE;26;73%;83%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Cloudy with a shower;25;22;E;13;81%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;8;Mostly sunny, mild;16;7;SSW;19;83%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with some sun;14;7;Showers around;15;3;NW;14;50%;91%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;18;10;Nice with some sun;20;11;E;8;61%;60%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;SW;11;36%;39%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;21;A morning shower;28;20;NNW;11;51%;55%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;29;12;Partly sunny;29;12;E;7;48%;13%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;19;15;Cloudy;19;14;NNE;10;70%;38%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;13;9;A couple of showers;13;3;WNW;25;78%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;SE;8;59%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;SE;9;69%;30%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;13;-5;Sunny and mild;14;-5;ESE;11;52%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;19;10;NNE;5;56%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Sunny and beautiful;20;11;SE;20;45%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;24;SE;8;61%;54%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, mild;18;4;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;S;11;68%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;20;6;Lots of sun, mild;21;6;SSE;10;58%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;11;8;Partly sunny;15;9;SE;16;69%;16%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;W;8;71%;27%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;22;8;Mostly sunny;23;9;NE;6;45%;17%;4

