Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;76;A t-storm around;87;76;SW;8;76%;71%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;80;Sunny and pleasant;94;80;N;8;41%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;87;62;Mostly cloudy;87;64;WNW;6;35%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;84;65;Not as warm;71;57;WSW;13;51%;63%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy, warm;73;58;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;56;SSW;9;72%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Some brightening;49;36;Periods of rain;47;42;N;9;81%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;71;47;Turning cloudy;67;47;NNE;8;42%;72%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing, flurries;35;22;Cloudy and chilly;40;25;NNE;6;65%;75%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;70;58;Partly sunny, warmer;79;62;SE;5;60%;7%;11

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;69;62;A shower in spots;70;59;NNW;9;71%;55%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;61;48;Partly sunny;66;49;SSW;6;61%;1%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;Hot with some sun;100;74;SE;10;25%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a shower;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSW;4;79%;63%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;69;E;5;70%;70%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A few showers;91;79;S;6;70%;76%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;77;61;Thunderstorms;70;59;WNW;11;77%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;68;50;Rain and drizzle;63;52;NNE;5;72%;89%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunlit and pleasant;71;54;Sunny and beautiful;73;52;ESE;12;35%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;74;53;Clouds and sun, warm;72;49;SSE;8;46%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;48;A little a.m. rain;65;48;SSE;6;76%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;65;Showers and t-storms;83;66;WSW;5;81%;84%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;68;49;ESE;11;51%;24%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and warm;74;60;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;54;S;8;55%;33%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and delightful;70;45;Periods of sun;72;44;ENE;9;46%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;Sunny and nice;71;45;ESE;6;43%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;Sunny and delightful;79;62;N;9;57%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;65;NW;4;41%;75%;4

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;69;53;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNW;6;52%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;86;66;Sunlit and pleasant;86;67;N;7;41%;9%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;57;A shower or two;66;55;SSE;9;66%;56%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A shower or t-storm;83;67;ENE;4;61%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;SSE;6;70%;74%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;57;40;Clouds breaking;49;36;WNW;16;58%;9%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;89;76;Mostly cloudy;87;76;SW;6;72%;70%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and cooler;61;52;Mostly cloudy;61;51;S;7;76%;17%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;87;78;Nice with sunshine;86;78;SSW;5;76%;16%;9

Dallas, United States;Brief p.m. showers;79;45;Rain, much colder;48;44;NNE;13;90%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;91;71;A shower;89;71;SE;7;69%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;90;67;Hazy sunshine;91;69;E;5;42%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;26;16;Sunny, not as cold;42;26;SW;5;50%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warmer;86;74;Partly sunny;90;72;N;4;68%;44%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;71;Spotty showers;93;73;W;5;64%;62%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;54;40;Periods of sun;54;45;SSE;6;71%;5%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;43;Mainly cloudy;62;44;N;7;39%;74%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy;73;58;Partly sunny;71;62;SW;14;58%;60%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;77;An afternoon shower;86;72;NE;8;78%;98%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;84;60;Mostly sunny, nice;87;65;SE;8;41%;10%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;11;71%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, mild;63;49;Mostly sunny;57;49;SW;13;83%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;6;78%;75%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;83;76;Nice with some sun;84;74;E;9;69%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;87;71;Some sun;85;74;NE;13;65%;23%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;93;70;Periods of sun;88;71;E;6;52%;15%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;Mostly sunny;84;62;N;8;47%;79%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Considerable clouds;70;60;A morning shower;69;61;NE;8;78%;53%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;94;77;NNE;7;65%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;82;Sunny and very warm;98;82;NNE;8;33%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;68;53;Sunlit and warmer;78;51;S;8;39%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;78;41;Not as warm;66;43;NNW;5;39%;44%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;97;73;Hazy and very warm;98;76;WNW;5;39%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;Nice with sunshine;77;55;WSW;6;63%;30%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;78;Plenty of sunshine;103;79;NNW;12;21%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of sun;68;38;Sunshine, pleasant;65;44;ESE;4;69%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;86;78;A shower or t-storm;87;76;E;11;70%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;89;72;A t-storm around;88;73;WNW;6;67%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;Hazy sunshine;91;72;S;4;64%;26%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;NE;3;86%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;38;A t-storm in spots;54;38;NW;7;68%;65%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;86;77;SSW;8;76%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;68;62;Clearing;67;61;S;8;76%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;66;56;Spotty showers;69;61;WNW;9;78%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with rain;58;53;Partly sunny;62;53;NE;9;83%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;75;58;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;N;4;23%;3%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;86;74;Variable cloudiness;84;74;WSW;7;71%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;A thunderstorm;65;48;Cool with some sun;58;51;S;6;66%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;82;Mostly sunny, nice;87;82;SW;4;67%;35%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;75;Decreasing clouds;96;76;NW;4;58%;63%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;91;77;E;5;72%;71%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds, warm;79;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;66;NNE;17;46%;39%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;SE;5;56%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A shower or two;89;81;Sunshine, a shower;88;81;E;12;71%;67%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds and fog;63;37;Mostly sunny, mild;62;40;S;6;73%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds, nice;85;78;Sunshine and nice;85;77;SSE;9;72%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;Sunny and delightful;77;59;N;9;59%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;52;42;Afternoon rain;53;34;WSW;3;79%;89%;3

Moscow, Russia;High clouds and warm;63;46;Sunny and pleasant;65;42;W;7;75%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;97;79;Hazy sunshine;95;81;ENE;7;55%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;81;55;Mostly sunny;83;56;NE;7;52%;8%;13

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cool;58;52;A few showers;67;49;W;14;78%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;Partly sunny;83;64;WNW;7;53%;34%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;41;29;Mostly sunny;43;31;ENE;7;62%;12%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;75;59;Clearing;73;56;NNE;5;60%;10%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;63;53;Spotty showers;57;47;SW;6;88%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;54;41;Rain and drizzle;51;34;W;7;86%;80%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;79;A shower or two;84;78;ESE;16;77%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;84;76;S;10;79%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny, nice;92;77;ENE;6;67%;38%;11

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, warm;78;63;Partly sunny, warm;76;57;SSE;8;37%;19%;3

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;64;51;Mostly sunny;68;51;SSE;8;54%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;Clouds and sun;91;76;SW;5;70%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNE;11;73%;70%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;89;73;A shower or t-storm;91;73;E;4;60%;80%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and mild;72;49;Sunny and mild;69;45;SE;7;37%;7%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;70;46;Decreasing clouds;66;40;NW;6;62%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;70;54;A little p.m. rain;73;54;NNE;9;50%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler, a.m. showers;72;55;Sun and some clouds;70;57;S;6;57%;16%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;NE;7;67%;80%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;44;39;A morning shower;43;39;SE;13;82%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;65;44;Sunshine and mild;63;44;S;7;65%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;77;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;70;E;8;72%;74%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;95;67;Sunny and nice;94;67;SSE;8;18%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;76;54;Partly sunny;77;59;N;5;62%;34%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;64;47;Sunny and mild;60;45;SW;7;81%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunlit and pleasant;74;57;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;W;7;36%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;64;Showers and t-storms;75;64;S;5;82%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;84;77;Spotty showers;84;78;ESE;10;80%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;66;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;NW;4;99%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;77;43;Mostly sunny;77;47;NE;5;32%;27%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;73;47;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;WSW;5;43%;44%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;72;Showers and t-storms;85;73;NNE;6;80%;83%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cooler;62;48;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;57;WNW;6;84%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;65;45;Sunshine;65;46;NNE;6;58%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun;69;45;Partly sunny;70;42;NW;4;69%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;72;63;Considerable clouds;72;66;SSW;9;47%;67%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;82;76;A couple of showers;87;77;NW;4;74%;79%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;68;42;Sunny and nice;69;42;SE;8;56%;19%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;86;77;Spotty showers;87;76;ENE;13;76%;89%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and mild;64;51;Sunny and mild;63;46;SSW;7;73%;10%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;70;63;Spotty showers;71;64;NE;16;73%;83%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;Cloudy with a shower;78;71;E;8;81%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, mild;63;47;Mostly sunny, mild;61;45;SSW;12;83%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with some sun;57;45;Showers around;58;37;NW;9;50%;91%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;65;50;Nice with some sun;68;51;E;5;61%;60%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;71;58;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;SW;7;36%;39%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;84;71;A morning shower;82;68;NNW;7;51%;55%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;84;54;Partly sunny;84;54;E;4;48%;13%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;67;60;Cloudy;66;58;NNE;6;70%;38%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;56;48;A couple of showers;56;37;WNW;16;78%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;SE;5;59%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;SE;5;69%;30%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;55;23;Sunny and mild;57;23;ESE;7;52%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;61;44;Mostly sunny;66;49;NNE;3;56%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;Sunny and beautiful;68;51;SE;12;45%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;SE;5;61%;54%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, mild;65;39;Partly sunny, mild;62;42;S;7;68%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;69;43;Lots of sun, mild;69;42;SSE;6;58%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;52;47;Partly sunny;59;48;SE;10;69%;16%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;93;75;Partly sunny;92;76;W;5;71%;27%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;72;47;Mostly sunny;74;48;NE;4;45%;17%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather