BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball's world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics. He was 51.

The International Basketball Federation says Baumann "unexpectedly succumbed to a heart attack" in Buenos Aires.

FIBA says "basketball has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend."

Baumann was FIBA's top administrator for 15 years, and an International Olympic Committee member since 2007.

A lawyer from Switzerland, Baumann took an increasingly important role in Olympic circles.

He led an IOC panel overseeing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, was appointed to the World Anti-Doping Agency executive board, and was elected president of the global group of sports federations, known as GAISF.

FIBA says Baumann is survived by his wife and two children.

