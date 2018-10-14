TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lala Mountain Nature Protection Zone (拉拉山自然保護區) in Fuxing District of Taoyuan City has been closed due to a road cave-in near the entrance, according to a press release from the Forestry Bureau on Oct. 13.

The zone is more commonly referred to as "The Lala Mountain Giant Tree Zone", as the area is famous for its two dozens giant red cypress trees which grow close together.

The agency said incessant rains in the mountains over the past few days have hollowed out the road base at the park entrance. The road is located at the end of Taoyuan Route 116, which links the Giant Tree Zone with the cross-island Provincial Highway No. 7.

The bureau notified local police, who came to survey the damage and cordoned off the area. The bureau then announced the closure of the Giant Tree Zone from Oct. 13.

Taoyuan City Government's Department of Public Works said it had started filling in the hole in the road to prevent further erosion, and would proceed to completely repair the damage when the weather gets better. The city’s Department of Tourism said the Lala Mountain Giant Tree Zone will remain closed until the road is repaired.



A giant red cypress in the Lala Mountain Nature Protection Zone (Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons)



