TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's president is trying to downplay U.S. sanctions targeting the country's vital oil and gas sector that are set to be imposed next month.

Hassan Rouhani says the Nov. 4 sanctions "will have no effect" because "the U.S. has already done whatever it wanted to do."

President Donald Trump's administration has been steadily restoring sanctions on Iran since he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord in May. Iran has been grappling with an economic crisis in recent months, with its currency plunging to historic lows and sporadic protests breaking out.

The U.S. has said it will press other countries to halt imports of Iranian oil, which would cut off a key source of revenue for Tehran.

Rouhani says Iran will overcome the sanctions through "unity and integrity."