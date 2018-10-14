India vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of India's first innings on the third day of the second test against the West Indies at Rajiv Ghandi International Stadium:
|West Indies 1st Innings: 311
|India 1st Innings
|(Overnight 308-6)
Lokesh Rahul b Holder 4
Prithvi Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70
Cheteshwar Pujara c sub (Hamilton) b Gabriel 10
Virat Kohli lbw b Holder 45
Ajinkya Rahane c Hope b Holder 80
Rishabh Pant c Hetmyer b Gabriel 92
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Holder 0
Ravichandran Ashwin b Gabriel 35
Kuldeep Yadav b Holder 6
Umesh Yadav c sub (Hamilton) b Warrican 2
Shardul Thakur not out 4
Extras: (12b, 2lb, 5nb) 19
Total: (all out) 367
Overs: 106.4.
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-98, 3-102, 4-162, 5-314, 6-314, 7-322, 8-334, 9-339, 10-367.
Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 20.4-1-107-3 (3nb), Jason Holder 23-5-56-5 (2nb), Jomel Warrican 31-7-84-2, Roston Chase 9-1-22-0, Devendra Bishoo 21-4-78-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-0-6-0.
Toss: West Indies.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
Third umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.