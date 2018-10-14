India vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of India's first innings on the third day of the second test against the West Indies at Rajiv Ghandi International Stadium:

West Indies 1st Innings: 311 India 1st Innings (Overnight 308-6)

Lokesh Rahul b Holder 4

Prithvi Shaw c Hetmyer b Warrican 70

Cheteshwar Pujara c sub (Hamilton) b Gabriel 10

Virat Kohli lbw b Holder 45

Ajinkya Rahane c Hope b Holder 80

Rishabh Pant c Hetmyer b Gabriel 92

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Holder 0

Ravichandran Ashwin b Gabriel 35

Kuldeep Yadav b Holder 6

Umesh Yadav c sub (Hamilton) b Warrican 2

Shardul Thakur not out 4

Extras: (12b, 2lb, 5nb) 19

Total: (all out) 367

Overs: 106.4.

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-98, 3-102, 4-162, 5-314, 6-314, 7-322, 8-334, 9-339, 10-367.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 20.4-1-107-3 (3nb), Jason Holder 23-5-56-5 (2nb), Jomel Warrican 31-7-84-2, Roston Chase 9-1-22-0, Devendra Bishoo 21-4-78-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-0-6-0.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

Third umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.