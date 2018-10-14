TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is offering discounted train fares as of Oct. 14 to celebrate the opening of the Kaohsiung underground railway and 10 new stations along the new line, according to the company's press release.

From Oct. 14 until Dec. 31, passengers have access to discounted fares for journeys from New Zuoying Station (新左營站) to Fengshan Station (鳳山站). For the initial opening week from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, adult tickets are only NT$30 and half-fare tickets are just NT$15. After this, tickets will be sold for NT$42 and NT$22 respectively, until the end of December.

Passengers who purchase the tickets will be allowed unlimited rides between any of the 10 stations along the line from New Zuoying Station to Fengshan Station. The promotional tickets can be bought at New Zuoying Station, Kaohsiung Station (高雄站) and Fengshan Station.

In addition, TRA and Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp have together launched the daily joint ticket, which allows buyers unlimited rides within the same day on TRA trains between New Zuoying Station and Fengshan Station, as well as Kaohsiung MRT trains for NT$125. The special daily joint ticket will also be available from Oct. 14 to Dec. 31.

The new Kaohsiung underground railway line is 15.37 kilometers in length, according to TRA.

Passengers and railway enthusiasts rushed to take pictures of the first train pulling into the new Kaohsiung Station on the morning of Oct. 14 following the railway's overnight completion, multiple reports said.



Platform entrace at new TRA Kaohsiung Station (Photo by CNA)



The old, temporary Kaohsiung Station (photo by CNA)



(Photo courtesy of TRA)