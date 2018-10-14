LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Pittman Jr. caught two of J.T. Daniels' three touchdown passes, and Southern California's defense dominated in a 31-20 victory over previously unbeaten No. 19 Colorado on Saturday night.

Ajene Harris returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Trojans (4-2, 3-1 Pac-12), who have rebounded from back-to-back losses with three straight wins. The defending conference champions asserted their supremacy over the upstart Buffaloes (5-1, 2-1) in the Pac-12 South race while remaining unbeaten at the Coliseum in all 19 games under coach Clay Helton.

Tyler Vaughns also caught a TD pass from Daniels, who passed for 272 yards with two first-quarter interceptions and a handful of missed throws. USC's offense only scored touchdowns in the second quarter, struggled to run the ball and relied heavily on big plays.

None of it mattered while the Trojans' defense limited Colorado's high-powered offense to 265 yards — and a mere 164 in the first three quarters while USC took control with a 28-7 lead.

Laviska Shenault made a 49-yard TD run before injuring his lower leg in the second half for the Buffaloes, who dropped to 0-13 in school history against USC.

Steven Montez went 25 of 46 for 168 yards. Kyle Evans rushed for a 2-yard score with 6:42 to play, and Montez made a 19-yard TD run with 3:32 left.

USC hasn't lost at the Coliseum since Helton got the job midway through the 2015 season, and the Trojans dominated this late-night showcase with defense — and even without injured linebacker Cameron Smith, their leading tackler this season and in each of the past two years.

Colorado's defense picked off Daniels on the game's first play and again later in the opening minutes. But the Buffs' offense had just 30 total yards before Shenault took a direct snap 49 yards untouched for the game's first points early in the second quarter.

USC had zero yards rushing in the first half, but responded to the Buffs' TD with its first scoring drive. Vaughns made back-to-back long catches, including a 27-yard TD grab.

Pittman scored 3:33 before halftime when he came back to get an underthrown pass and eluded the only defensive back near him for a 65-yard TD.

Pittman then capped a four-play drive with a 9-yard TD catch 1:10 before halftime.

Harris put the Trojans up 28-7 when Shenault bobbled a pass right into his arms, and the USC defensive back took it 6 yards for the school record-tying third TD interception return of his career.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: The Buffs missed out on their first 6-0 start since 1994, and the loss exposed several weaknesses on both sides of the ball, from a punchless running game to dismal downfield coverage on long passes. Coach Mike MacIntyre has plenty of work to do before facing an angry Washington team on the road next week.

USC: After taking their lumps on the road in September, the Trojans appear to be improving on both sides of the ball. Their inability to run the ball is alarming, but just about everything else is showing progress — including Clancy Pendergast's solid defense.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Colorado: There wasn't much for voters to like about this performance. The Buffs' stay in the AP Top 25 could be over.

USC: After several weeks without garnering a single vote in the poll, the Trojans should attract some attention heading into their road showdown with Utah, the other top contender for their Pac-12 South crown.

TEX AND KEVIN

The Coliseum held a pregame moment of silence for Tex Winter and Kevin Ellison. Winter played his final season of college basketball at USC, where he learned the triangle offense from his coach, Sam Barry. Ellison played on USC's defense from 2005-08.

UP NEXT

Colorado: At Washington on Oct. 20.

USC: At Utah on Oct. 20.

___

More AP college football: www.apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25