Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/14 12:23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 020 001 004—7 5 1
Boston 000 020 000—2 3 1

Verlander, Pressly (7), McCullers (8), McHugh (9) and Maldonado; Sale, Kelly (5), M.Barnes (6), Brasier (8), Workman (9), Hembree (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Verlander 2-0. L_Kelly 0-1. HRs_Houston, Reddick (17), Gurriel (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 000 220—4 9 0
Milwaukee 000 021 000—3 7 0

Ryu, Madson (5), Wood (6), Floro (6), Baez (7), Ferguson (8), Maeda (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes; Miley, Burnes (6), Jeffress (7), Knebel (8), Cedeno (9), Guerra (9) and Kratz, Pina. W_Baez 1-0. L_Jeffress 0-1. Sv_Jansen (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (14). Milwaukee, Arcia (3), Shaw (32).