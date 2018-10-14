Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|020
|001
|004—7
|5
|1
|Boston
|000
|020
|000—2
|3
|1
Verlander, Pressly (7), McCullers (8), McHugh (9) and Maldonado; Sale, Kelly (5), M.Barnes (6), Brasier (8), Workman (9), Hembree (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Verlander 2-0. L_Kelly 0-1. HRs_Houston, Reddick (17), Gurriel (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|220—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|021
|000—3
|7
|0
Ryu, Madson (5), Wood (6), Floro (6), Baez (7), Ferguson (8), Maeda (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes; Miley, Burnes (6), Jeffress (7), Knebel (8), Cedeno (9), Guerra (9) and Kratz, Pina. W_Baez 1-0. L_Jeffress 0-1. Sv_Jansen (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (14). Milwaukee, Arcia (3), Shaw (32).