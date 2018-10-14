|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|29
|22
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|22
|15
|2-0-1
|2-0-0
|2-0-1
|Boston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|22
|13
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Columbus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|19
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|13
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|15
|17
|2-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|10
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-1
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|21
|1-1-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|19
|2-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|2
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|7
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|10
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|20
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|12
|18
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|23
|0-1-1
|0-2-1
|0-2-0
|Florida
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|10
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|15
|10
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|22
|21
|1-0-1
|2-0-1
|2-0-1
|Anaheim
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|12
|1-0-1
|2-1-0
|2-0-1
|Dallas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|11
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|9
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|19
|17
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|16
|0-1-0
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|12
|1-0-1
|1-2-0
|0-0-1
|Calgary
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|15
|14
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|10
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|St. Louis
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|13
|17
|1-1-1
|0-0-1
|0-1-2
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|14
|1-0-2
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|11
|19
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3
|9
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas 1, Philadelphia 0
Edmonton 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 5, Los Angeles 1
Boston 8, Detroit 2
Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Toronto 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 8, Columbus 2
Vancouver 3, Florida 2
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Dallas 5, Anaheim 3
Chicago 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Buffalo 3, Arizona 0
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.