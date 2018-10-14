TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Taiwan's Dongshih Forest District Office (DFDO) will offer special restaurant discounts to visitors of any of its four national forest recreation areas over 65 years old during Double Ninth Festival. Senior citizens are eligible for discounts of up to 35% off, according to a press release from the agency.

The four national forest recreation areas are Basianshan (八仙山) , Dasyueshan (大雪山), Hehuanshan (合歡山) and Wuling (武陵).

Double Ninth Festival, observed on the ninth day of the ninth month in the lunar calendar, is a traditional holiday for paying respect to the elderly. This year, the festival falls on Oct. 17.

According to the DFDO, Basianshan will offer a 20% discount and a free cup of herbal tea to elderly diners on the day, while Dasyueshan, Hehuanshan’s Song Syue Lodge and Wu Ling Villa restaurants will offer a 35% discount on meals.

The agency said that fall is a good season to visit the recreational areas, within which mountain peaks range from 800 meters to 3,000 meters above sea level.

For related travel information, interested parties can call Dasyueshan Visitor Center at (04) 25877901, Basianshan Visitor Center at (04) 25951214, Hehuanshan’s Song Syue Lodge at (049) 2802980, and Wu Ling Villa at (04) 25901020, or refer to the Taiwan Forest Recreation website.



Song Syue Lodge (Photo courtesy of Dongshih Forest District Office)



Wu Ling Villa (Photo courtesy of Dongshih Forest District Office)



Basianshan restaurant (Photo courtesy of Dongshih Forest District Office)