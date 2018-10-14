  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/14 10:46
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 29 22
Carolina 5 4 0 1 9 22 15
Boston 5 4 1 0 8 22 13
Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 16 19
Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 15 17
Montreal 4 2 1 1 5 11 10
Ottawa 5 2 2 1 5 20 21
Washington 5 2 2 1 5 20 19
New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 11 2
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 7
Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 8 13
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 11 10
Philadelphia 5 2 3 0 4 16 20
N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 0 2 12 18
Detroit 5 0 3 2 2 11 23
Florida 3 0 2 1 1 7 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 5 4 1 0 8 15 10
Anaheim 4 3 0 1 7 11 7
Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 17 9
Chicago 4 2 0 2 6 18 18
Vancouver 5 3 2 0 6 19 17
San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 15 16
Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 12
Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 12 8
Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 8 10
Calgary 4 2 2 0 4 15 14
Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 10 14
Vegas 6 2 4 0 4 11 19
St. Louis 3 1 1 1 3 10 13
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 5 10
Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 3 6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games No games scheduled
Saturday's Games

Vegas 1, Philadelphia 0

Edmonton 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 5, Los Angeles 1

Boston 8, Detroit 2

Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8, Columbus 2

Vancouver 3, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.