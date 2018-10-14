|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|29
|22
|Boston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|22
|13
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|21
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|13
|Montreal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|7
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Detroit
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|23
|Florida
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|22
|15
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Washington
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|19
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|2
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|20
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|12
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|9
|Nashville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|8
|Chicago
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|18
|18
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|10
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|14
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|13
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|11
|7
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|12
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|16
|Calgary
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|15
|14
|Vancouver
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Vegas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|11
|19
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas 1, Philadelphia 0
Edmonton 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 5, Los Angeles 1
Boston 8, Detroit 2
Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Toronto 4, Washington 2
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.