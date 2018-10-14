All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 29 22 1-1-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 5 4 0 1 9 22 15 2-0-1 2-0-0 2-0-1 Boston 5 4 1 0 8 22 13 3-0-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 5 2 2 1 5 20 21 1-1-1 1-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 5 2 2 1 5 20 19 2-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-1 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 11 2 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 0 4 12 13 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 9 5 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 8 13 2-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Philadelphia 5 2 3 0 4 16 20 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Montreal 3 1 1 1 3 7 7 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-0-1 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 3 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 0 2 12 18 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Detroit 5 0 3 2 2 11 23 0-1-1 0-2-1 0-2-0 Florida 2 0 1 1 1 5 7 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Anaheim 4 3 0 1 7 11 7 1-0-1 2-0-0 2-0-1 Nashville 4 3 1 0 6 10 8 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 17 9 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 4 2 0 2 6 18 18 0-0-1 2-0-1 1-0-1 San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 15 16 0-1-0 2-1-1 1-1-0 Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 12 1-0-1 1-2-0 0-0-1 Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 12 8 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Calgary 4 2 2 0 4 15 14 1-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 16 15 1-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 8 10 1-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 10 14 1-0-2 0-1-0 1-1-0 Vegas 6 2 4 0 4 11 19 0-1-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 3 1 1 1 3 10 13 1-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 5 10 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 3 6 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Vegas 1, Philadelphia 0

Edmonton 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 5, Los Angeles 1

Boston 8, Detroit 2

Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.