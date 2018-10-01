Northern Taiwan set for another rainy week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Things are set to continue cooling down in Taipei and northern Taiwan in the upcoming week, as north-easterly winds bring rain and low temperatures of around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to reports from the Central Weather Bureau, weather will be cool and wet in northern Taiwan until Oct. 20, when temperatures will begin to rise again.

A correspondent from the Central Weather Bureau has said short showers and drizzle throughout the day will continue in the greater Taipei area and in the north-east of the island, particularly in Yilan (宜蘭) and northern Hualien (花蓮).

Weather in central Taiwan will be cloudy, with sporadic rainfall in the more mountainous regions. In southern Taiwan, there may be showers in the afternoon, particularly in areas close to the mountains.

All areas will be experiencing low morning temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees Celsius. Forecasts predict high temperatures in northern Taiwan and Yilan of between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius. In Hsinchu (新竹), southern and central Taiwan, high temperatures will reach 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, but with a bigger drop towards the evening.

The Central Weather Bureau reports that north-easterly winds will begin to die down around Oct. 19, with the rain easing off and temperatures picking back up on Oct. 20.