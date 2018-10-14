BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored three times, giving him 101 goals in his career, and Patrice Bergeron had three assists as the Boston Bruins kept Detroit winless with an 8-2 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

It was the second career hat trick for Pastrnak, who has scored seven times in five games this season.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice and David Krejci had a pair of assists for the Bruins, who also got goals from Charlie McAvoy, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly.

Tuukka Rask had 32 saves to help Boston win its fourth straight while outscoring opponents 20-6 since getting shut out by Washington 7-0 in the season opener.

Filip Hronek and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1980. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves. Detroit has lost its last 10 against Boston.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Eakin scored with 1:25 left and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots to lead Vegas.

Eakin ended the scoreless tie with a sensational sequence for the winner. He made a dive for the puck to keep it away from Flyers center Sean Couturier in Philly's end of the ice. Ryan Carpenter snared the puck and passed it back to Eakin, who fired it from the circle past Brian Elliott for the winner.

Elliott was pulled to give the Flyers the man-advantage and they still couldn't solve Fleury.

Fleury earned his first shutout and second win of the season for the Western Conference champions. The Golden Knights had been in a bit of a sophomore slump with a 1-4 start that included an opening-night home loss to the Flyers.

OILERS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and added an assist, lifting Edmonton to its first win of the season.

McDavid scored his second of the season at 6:23 of the third period, redirecting the puck past goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with Rangers forward Vladislav Namesnikov in the penalty box for holding.

Cam Talbot made 23 saves against his former team for the Oilers.

The 21-year-old McDavid, who has led the league in points each of the past two seasons, has points on all five Oilers goals in three games this season.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers at 12:49 of the first period. Nugent-Hopkins tied the contest at 14:17, tapping a rebound past Lundqvist for his first this season.

SENATORS 5, KINGS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Wideman got his first two goals in nearly a year, and Craig Anderson made 36 saves to lead Ottawa.

Wideman tore a hamstring last November and missed the rest of the season. The 28-year-old had been without a point in his first four games this season.

Chris Tierney, Mark Stone and Colin White also scored for the Senators, and Matt Duchene, Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot each had two assists.

Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings. Jack Campbell made his fourth consecutive start for Los Angeles and allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Peter Budaj. Budaj allowed one goal on 11 shots.

