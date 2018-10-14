Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 94 laps, 0 rating, 40 points.

2. (28) Myatt Snider, Ford, 94, 0, 44.

3. (1) David Gilliland, Toyota, 94, 0, 38.

4. (16) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 39.

5. (32) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 32.

6. (11) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 31.

7. (21) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 30.

8. (27) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 29.

9. (30) Max Tullman, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 0.

10. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 32.

11. (22) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 30.

12. (24) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 94, 0, 25.

13. (13) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 93, 0, 30.

14. (26) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 93, 0, 23.

15. (15) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 93, 0, 22.

16. (14) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 93, 0, 30.

17. (8) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 92, 0, 20.

18. (25) Scott Lagasse Jr, Toyota, 92, 0, 0.

19. (4) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 92, 0, 28.

20. (6) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, accident, 82, 0, 32.

21. (29) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, electrical, 82, 0, 16.

22. (5) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, accident, 73, 0, 32.

23. (23) Bobby Gerhart, Chevrolet, electrical, 61, 0, 14.

24. (19) Chris Fontaine, Toyota, accident, 58, 0, 13.

25. (2) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, accident, 58, 0, 0.

26. (9) Matt Crafton, Ford, accident, 58, 0, 27.

27. (31) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 58, 0, 0.

28. (20) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, accident, 58, 0, 11.

29. (12) Bo Le Mastus, Toyota, accident, 58, 0, 8.

30. (7) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, vibration, 50, 0, 7.

31. (17) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, suspension, 48, 0, 6.

32. (18) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, suspension, 47, 0, 5.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.904 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 47 seconds.

Margin of Victory: seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Gilliland 0; S.Gallagher 1-9; J.Sauter 10-15; G.Enfinger 16-21; Joe.Nemechek 22-23; A.Hill 24-25; S.Gallagher 26; A.Hill 27-31; S.Gallagher 32-33; A.Hill 34; S.Gallagher 35-37; T.Gilliland 38-41; B.Le Mastus 42; G.Enfinger 43-48; M.Crafton 49-55; J.Sauter 56-57; G.Enfinger 58-59; J.Cobb 60-62; T.Gilliland 63-71; G.Enfinger 72-88; J.Haley 89-90; N.Gragson 91-93; W.Chavous 94

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): G.Enfinger, 4 times for 27 laps; S.Gallagher, 4 times for 11 laps; T.Gilliland, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Sauter, 2 times for 6 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 6 laps; A.Hill, 3 times for 5 laps; J.Cobb, 1 time for 2 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap; Joe.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Chavous, 1 time for 0 laps; D.Gilliland, 1 time for 0 laps; B.Le Mastus, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Sauter, 5; B.Moffitt, 4; J.Haley, 2; G.Enfinger, 1; N.Gragson, 1; Joh.Nemechek, 1; T.Peters, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 2156; 2. J.Haley, 2140; 3. N.Gragson, 2137; 4. B.Moffitt, 2122; 5. M.Crafton, 2118; 6. G.Enfinger, 2118; 7. B.Rhodes, 2114; 8. S.Friesen, 2112; 9. M.Snider, 505; 10. T.Gilliland, 478.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.