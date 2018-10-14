MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wigan beat Warrington 12-4 in the English Super League grand final on Saturday to keep its promise to send coach Shaun Wane out on a high.

Wigan ground out a fifth Super League title in an error-strewn but compelling rugby match.

Winger Dom Manfredi, only recently back from more than two years out of the game with a career-threatening knee injury, was the Warriors' blood-spattered hero with two of his team's three tries.

Wigan players celebrated with Wane, who will now go into rugby union with a third grand final ring.

There was also a fitting finale for Sam Tomkins, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton but there were tears of a different kind for the Wolves as they slumped to a fourth defeat in as many grand finals.

Tyrone Roberts, George King and Bodene Thompson were all on the losing side in their final match for Warrington, which also fell agonizingly short in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley against Catalans Dragons in August.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports