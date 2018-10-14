YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Gibraltar won its first competitive game after 22 straight losses with a 1-0 victory over host Armenia on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Joseph Chipolina scored the historic winner in Yerevan from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

It was also the first away victory for Gibraltar, which has a population of around 30,000, in any international game.

Not everything went right for Gibraltar, however, with its players having to listen to the national anthem of Liechtenstein before the match.

The Gibraltar FA said its Armenian counterpart had apologized for the mistake.

After three rounds, Gibraltar has three points in Group 4 of League D.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports