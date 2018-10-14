TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Timothy Peters has won the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after spinning leader Noah Gragson out of his way on the final lap, then blocking traffic as he rushed to the checkered flag.

It was the 11th victory of Peters' career and third at Talladega, the most wins at the Alabama track among Truck Series drivers.

Peters didn't lead until the final lap of Saturday's crash-packed playoff race.

Chris Fontaine was running second when he triggered a 10-truck accident with 36 laps remaining. That set up a red flag stoppage of nearly 12 minutes and more wrecks throughout the field.

Todd Gilliland was second when he tried to pass leader Grant Enfinger with 12 laps remaining and contact between the trucks caused Gilliland to spin hard into the inside wall. Six laps later, Enfinger was knocked from the lead by Gilliland's father, David, who was in second. The contact caused damage to David Gilliland's truck and Gragson was able to take over the lead — until Peters moved him for the win.

Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen were eliminated from the playoff field. The six drivers still in title contention are Gragson, Enfinger, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley, Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt.

