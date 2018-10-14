All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 25 20 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 8 13 Montreal 3 1 1 1 3 7 7 Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 15 20 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 3 5 Detroit 4 0 2 2 2 9 15 Florida 2 0 1 1 1 5 7 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 4 3 0 1 7 17 11 Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Washington 4 2 1 1 5 18 15 New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 11 2 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 9 5 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 0 4 12 13 Philadelphia 5 2 3 0 4 16 20 N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 0 2 12 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 17 9 Nashville 4 3 1 0 6 10 8 Chicago 4 2 0 2 6 18 18 Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 12 8 Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 8 10 Minnesota 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 St. Louis 3 1 1 1 3 10 13 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 4 3 0 1 7 11 7 Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 10 7 San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 15 16 Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 16 15 Calgary 4 2 2 0 4 15 14 Vegas 6 2 4 0 4 11 19 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 5 10 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 3 6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Vegas 1, Philadelphia 0

Edmonton 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.