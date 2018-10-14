LINZ, Austria (AP) — Ekaterina Alexandrova recovered from a disastrous first set against Andrea Petkovic at the Ladies Linz tournament on Saturday to reach her first final.

The Russian qualifier beat Petkovic 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 in their topsy-turvy semifinal.

Alexandrova plays Camila Giorgi in Sunday's final at the Austrian indoor event.

Chasing her first final appearance in more than three years, Petkovic had a superb start with Alexandrova winning only five points in the first four games. Alexandrova got back into the match and broke her German opponent at 3-2 in the only break of the second set before sweeping the decider and finishing with her seventh ace.

Giorgi beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-3, 6-4. The fifth-seeded Italian also reached the Linz final in 2014 when she narrowly lost to Karolina Pliskova.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports